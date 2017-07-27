Family members of Justine Ruszczyk Damond announced Thursday that a memorial fund has been created in her honor.

The Justine Damond Social Justice Fund will support causes valued by the Australia native, who died from police gunfire near her Minneapolis home July 15 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

“We hope that through this fund, Justine’s name will be associated with the love and change that she wanted to see in the world,” her family said in a statement.

Donations are being accepted online or by mail.

Contributions will support causes that include those promoting “equal treatment and opportunities for all people,” according to a news release.

Damond, whose given name was Justine Ruszczyk, grew up in Sydney’s North Beaches and worked as a spiritual healer and meditation coach. Damond, 40, moved to Minnesota in 2015 to be with her fiancé, Don Damond. The two had planned to wed in August.

About $6,500 had been donated through online crowd funding as of Thursday afternoon.