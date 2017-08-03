Justin Bieber has broken his silence about canceling the remainder of his “Purpose” world tour last month, explaining that the time he will be taking is so his career, heart and soul can be “sustainable.”

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram post, published Wednesday. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

In his letter, he also said that past relationships as well as insecurities have dictated his behavior recently.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times,” Bieber wrote. “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!! I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

Bieber also addressed fans, writing, “Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!”

On July 24, Bieber canceled the remaining dates on his show, at the time giving no reasons beyond “unforeseen circumstances.” Bieber had 15 more shows scheduled in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia through October, including an Aug. 18 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He has played more than 150 shows since the stadium tour began in March 2016.

One day later, his manager, Scooter Braun explained, “a man’s soul and well-being I truly care about came first and we must all respect and honor that.”

