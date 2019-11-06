The Supreme Court will consider this week whether to hear a case seeking to pierce firearm manufacturers’ legal immunity in the aftermath of shootings.

The case pits relatives of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook School shooting against Remington, the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used in the Dec. 14, 2012, massacre in Newtown, Conn.

The lawsuit challenges a 2005 law protecting gun makers from legal liability when their weapons are used in crimes. The families argue that Remington violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by recklessly marketing the rifle to disturbed young men like the Sandy Hook gunman, through product placement in violent video games and advertising pitches.

Should the justices decide to allow the case to move forward to trial, either by refusing to hear Remington’s appeal or by hearing the case and ruling in the families’ favor, the lawsuit could provide a legal road map for victims and survivors seeking to hold gun makers accountable for gun violence.

The justices will meet ­Friday to discuss whether to take the case. The court may grant or deny review shortly afterward, or continue considering the matter.

The high court appeal was brought by Remington after the Connecticut Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to proceed. Remington says the families’ case, if successful, would “eviscerate” the 2005 federal law.

The National Rifle Association, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, Second Amendment law professors, nine states and 22 House members are among the signatories of a half-dozen legal briefs supporting Remington. The NRA argued that the families’ challenge to the 2005 law could open the door to other lawsuits, potentially putting the firearm industry “out of business by unlimited and uncertain liability for criminal misuse of their products.”

Remington said in a legal filing that the Connecticut lawsuit was “widely recognized as a bellwether for the future of firearms litigation nationwide.”

The Connecticut Supreme Court agreed with a lower court judge that one element of the case cannot be tried, saying that the federal shield law precluded the families’ argument that Remington had “negligently entrusted” a weapon of war to an untrained civilian population.

But in a 4-3 ruling, the Connecticut justices upheld another element of the families’ case, saying the lawsuit could continue to trial under the state consumer protection law. “Connecticut law does not permit advertisements that promote or encourage violent, criminal behavior,” the decision said.

The suit, filed in 2014 by the families of nine victims and a teacher who was shot and survived, accuses Remington of using militaristic, hypermasculine ads for its Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle. On its website, Bushmaster advertised the AR-15 rifle with the “man card” slogan and the tagline, “If it’s good enough for the military, it’s good enough for you.”

The 2005 federal law, called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, was the culmination of an extended effort by the NRA to create a blanket protection for gun companies from most liability lawsuits. When the bill passed, the organization noted its seven-year campaign for the law, including “a comprehensive legislative and election strategy,” according to its chief lobbyist.