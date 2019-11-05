WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is wrestling with a modern-day dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard's ship that went down off North Carolina's coast more than 300 years ago.
The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in a copyright case over photos and videos that document the recovery of the Queen Anne's Revenge, discovered in 1996.
The company that took the images holds the copyrights to them and says the state should pay for using them. North Carolina says a federal law that seems to allow for copyright infringement lawsuits against states is unconstitutional.
It was unclear what the justices would decide.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Democrats want Mulvaney to testify in impeachment probe
House investigators Tuesday asked President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff to appear before the impeachment inquiry , reaching to the highest levels of the White House as they prepare to release more transcripts from the closed-door proceedings.
National
US Rep. Ilhan Omar divorces husband in Minnesota
Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced from her husband in Minnesota, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage.
National
Wisconsin Senate to vote on firing agriculture secretary
Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Senate prepared Tuesday to fire the state agriculture secretary appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the latest in a series of skirmishes between the governor and the GOP that comes as Wisconsin is losing dairy farmers at a record pace.
National
AP Source: White House finds Pelosi drug plan 'unworkable'
The White House has concluded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan authorizing Medicare to negotiate drug prices is "unworkable" and President Donald Trump will instead support bipartisan legislation in the Senate, a senior White House official said Tuesday.
National
The Latest: House Dems want Mulvaney to testify this week
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):