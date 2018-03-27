WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Justice Department has announced it has reached a settlement with a Florida city over its policies of sharing information with federal immigration authorities.

As part of the settlement, West Palm Beach sent a memorandum Tuesday to its employees stating they may share information regarding citizenship and immigration status with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Justice Department singled out the South Florida city and 22 other jurisdictions in January when it sent letters demanding a review of its practices of information sharing. The city filed a complaint in February challenging the Justice Department's power to impose conditions on grants based on cooperation with immigration officials.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration sued California for state laws passed last year to limit local authorities' collaboration with federal immigration authorities.