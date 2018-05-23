MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Justice has launched a new website informing people about signs of elder abuse and listing contact information for agencies that investigate complaints.

The site, https://reportelderabusewi.org , went live Wednesday. It describes how to recognize signs that an elderly person is being neglected or being emotionally, financially, physically or sexually abused.

The site offers links to county help lines, police departments and DOJ and local aging resource centers.

DOJ also plans to run online advertising about elder abuse awareness for 10 weeks in counties with the highest number of reported cases.

The website and ads are part of an elder abuse awareness campaign Attorney General Brad Schimel launched in January.