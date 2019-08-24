– The Justice Department has canceled a news-clip service for employees in its immigration review office after Monday's edition included a link to and summary of a blog post from a white nationalist website, officials said Friday.

In an e-mail Friday, employees at the department's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) were told "the Communications and Legislative Affairs Division will no longer distribute a daily news briefing within EOIR."

Justice Department spokeswoman Kathryn Mattingly said that after a review of the daily news aggregation e-mails, "we have determined that the sampling was over inclusive and contained non-news sources. EOIR will no longer be distributing a daily news briefing to its staff. EOIR strongly condemns anti-Semitism and white nationalism. Those hateful beliefs do not reflect the views of EOIR employees and the Department of Justice."

She said the office will not renew its contract with the private company, TechMIS, that provided the service. The contract expires at the end of August.

TechMIS CEO Steve Mains said the company did its job as specified under the contract, and that Justice Department officials decided to share the material widely.

"We've been asked by them not to censor the news, so we provide the entire universe of news about EOIR and then what's distributed is up to them," said Mains. "We provide it to them, they go through it with a fine-tooth comb and decide what they want to keep, what they want to remove, and if they have any issues. … If there's something out there that's particularly critical of a judge or someone in EOIR, it's our job, we were paid to provide that to EOIR and it's up to them whether they distribute it to everybody."

The controversy arose after a daily summary of news stories sent to employees Monday included a link to a non-news site that expresses white-supremacist views.

The post singles out multiple judges by name, uses their photos and refers to them with an anti-Semitic slur. It also used a derogatory Nazi-era term for the media.

The Justice Department sent the briefings to all EOIR employees, including its 400-some immigration judges, which means the judges named and pictured in the derogatory post also received the link to it this week — from their employer.