– Federal prosecutors on Friday declined to make public transcripts of recorded conversations between Michael Flynn and Russia’s ambassador to the United States in December 2016, despite a judge’s order.

In a court filing Friday, the Justice Department wrote that it did not rely on such recordings to establish Flynn’s guilt or determine a recommendation for his sentencing.

Prosecutors also failed to release an unredacted version of portions of the special counsel’s report related to Flynn that the judge had ordered be made public.

Flynn, who served briefly as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He is awaiting sentencing.

The government’s unusual response came after U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington ordered that the Justice Department make public various materials related to the case, including transcripts of any audio recordings of Flynn, such as his conversations with Russian officials.

Prosecutors provided one item that Sullivan ordered be released: a transcript of a voice mail left by an attorney for Trump, much of which had already appeared in Mueller’s report. It is unclear how the judge will react to the government’s noncompliance with other elements of his order.

While Flynn’s interactions with Kislyak were described in Mueller’s report and in court documents, the exact words the two men used have not been revealed. U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the existence of recordings, which are classified.

Sullivan made clear he wanted the full transcript of Flynn’s calls to be shared with the public, although he did not provide his reasoning.