Oppidan bringing senior care center to Prospect Park neighborhood

Last week, we reported about a huge new apartment and condo project that will surround a 99-year-old former factory building in Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood.

In that story, our list of other projects happening in that area left out a big one: the Pillars at Prospect Park, Oppidan Investment Co.'s senior living community at 22 Malcolm Av. SE.

With 283 apartments and a 1,900-square-foot retail space, the 340,000-square-foot facility will be a neighborhood within a neighborhood.

The Pillars aims to serve a broad range of people, so there's independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care options. It will also have a 6,230-square-foot child-care center. The center will serve up to 100 children, and an intergenerational programming component will enable the older residents to be "grandfriends" to the kids in day care.

The project's proximity to the University of Minnesota will enable residents and students to collaborate and interact on a variety of topics related to senior living and health care.

In a statement, Joe Ryan, Oppidan CEO, said that intergenerational programs are invaluable to the students, children and older adults who participate. "Seniors draw from the energy of the children, and the children benefit immensely from the love and wisdom of the seniors," he said.

There will also be a club room, chapel, theater, fitness center with golf simulator, roof deck, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, walk-in closets and underground parking.

The project was designed by Tush Montgomery architects. The general contractor is Weis Builders, and it will be managed by Ebenezer Management Services. Oppidan and Ebenezer have also partnered on facilities such as White Bear Heights, Highlands of St. Paul, Shorewood Landing and a new one in Mankato called the Pillars of Mankato.

Construction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

Jim Buchta

