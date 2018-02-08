The luxury apartments rising near Edina’s post office are going to be named after Leo Nolan, an early developer and business owner in the nearby 50th & France shopping district.

Nolan Mains, a 100-unit project, is part of a $79 million redevelopment of vacant property and parking lots along W. 49½ Street, behind the intersection of W. 50th Street and France Avenue. Buhl Investors of Edina and Minneapolis-based Saturday Properties are behind the project.

“This has been and continues to be a true joint effort between our team and the city to re-energize Edina’s downtown and bring more residents, visitors and families to the area,” Pete Deanovic of Buhl Investors, said in a statement.

Construction is underway, and Nolan Mains is planned to open in the fall of 2019.

In addition to the apartments, the project will have about 33,000 square feet of new retail space and a new public square. Underground parking will have space for 130 vehicles.

Finnegans will open new brewery and taproom in March

Finnegans Brew Co. will open its new brewery and taproom next month, part of a block of development Kraus-Anderson is spearheading in the Elliot Park neighborhood of downtown Minneapolis.

The brewery and taproom will be on 5th Avenue between 8th and 9th streets and will feature a members-only Brewer’s Den social club and Brewer’s Tasting Table for group bookings. Later this spring or summer, Finnegans will open the Finnovation Lab in the same building that will serve as a business incubator and co-working space, launched in partnership with Impact Hub MSP.

“The taproom represents numerous, progressive changes for our brand — a new public space for our fans to gather, a new portfolio of beers to sample and a new opportunity to create positive impact in our community,” Jacquie Berglund, Finnegans founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

The building and its interior, which were designed by ESG Architects, will reflect Finnegan’s Irish spirit with emerald textiles, whiskey-hued leather and custom wood carvings of Irish symbols.

Developer Kraus-Anderson just finished its new headquarters on the site. A 307-unit apartment complex will open this spring, with a 165-room hotel to open in the fall.

Nicole Norfleet

Read more ‘Just Listed’ at startribune.com/justlisted