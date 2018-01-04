The former Ford plant site in St. Paul has officially hit the sales market.

Marketers have started advertising to developers to buy the Ford site, located off Ford Parkway along the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul.

A property brochure noted the nearly 144 acres, which are actually two parcels, one the much larger site of the former Ford assembly plant and the other where the steam plant used to operate. “Situated on the Mississippi River in the heart of the Twin Cities, the fantastic location of this site presents one of the best current redevelopment opportunities in North America,” the brochure said.

The Ford site provides a mixed-use redevelopment opportunity that could be used for hotels, offices, retail spaces and housing, the brochure listed.

Last fall, the city of St. Paul approved a zoning and master plan to provide a framework for future development for the site. The Twin Cities office of CBRE is marketing the property.

Female-centered co-working space opens in Minneapolis

ModernWell, a new co-working space designed specifically for women, opened its doors Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Located at the former Baby Grand building at 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd. close to Interstate 394, ModernWell is described as a “safe space for women to work independently or collaboratively.”

The 5,200 square-foot building features private offices, conference rooms, a podcast studio, as well as some spaces not dedicated for work, such as a massage room, yoga studio and a wellness and relaxation area.

“I am grateful to bring ModernWell to the women of the Twin Cities and beyond, and to offer an inspiring space for them to work, create, connect, and renew,” founder Julie Burton said.

Memberships start at $185 per month.

ModernWell is one of several new co-working offices to open recently in the Twin Cities.

