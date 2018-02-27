ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A federal prosecutor is urging a jury to convict the mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city of selling his office to campaign donors.
Prosecutors allege that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski rigged a series of contracts to go to law firms and businesses that supported his campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. The Democrat took the stand in his own defense and denied wrongdoing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Morgan made her closing argument Tuesday, outlining nine bribery schemes she says the mayor orchestrated.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Morgan called Pawlowski a liar who thinks he can "talk his way out of anything."
The defense is also delivering a closing argument.
