CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A jury is expected to hear conflicting versions of what happened during a deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia last year as an Ohio man accused of killing a woman and injuring dozens of others goes on trial.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder and accused of driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Civil rights activist Heather Heyer was killed.
Fields' lawyer has indicated Fields may claim he was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors say he intentionally plowed his car into the group.
Opening statements are expected Thursday after a group of 28 prospective jurors is reduced to 16 jurors who will hear the case.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.