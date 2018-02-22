JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jurors who took less than 15 minutes to convict a Florida man of abducting, raping and killing an 8-year-old girl will now decide whether he should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.
During a two-day sentencing phase that ended Thursday, experts testified that 62-year-old Donald Smith is a psychopath who lacks control over his impulses. Doctors also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.
Smith was convicted last week in the 2013 death of Cherish Perrywinkle, who was abducted from a Walmart store in Jacksonville after he befriended her mother.
