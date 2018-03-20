LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky jury has recommended a 20-year sentence for an Indiana dialysis nurse convicted of assaulting a man and two children but found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of the children's 6-year-old brother.

News outlets report the Fayette County jury recommended the sentence Tuesday for 34-year-old Ronald Exantus. He was also found not guilty by reason of insanity on a burglary charge Monday.

Exantus' defense team didn't dispute that he killed Logan Tipton in December 2015.

Exantus drove from Indianapolis to Versailles and went inside the home before dawn. Logan was stabbed in the head.

Logan's mother, Heather Pujol Tipton, said she didn't feel justice was served.

Public defender Bridget Hofler says "there is no victory here for anybody."