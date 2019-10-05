WOODBINE, Ga. — Jury deliberations were to resume Saturday in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.
Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.
The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.
Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
America's last slave ship could offer a case for reparations
Alabama steamship owner Timothy Meaher financed the last slave vessel that brought African captives to the United States, and he came out of the Civil War a wealthy man.
National
Top cases for the Supreme Court's new term
The biggest cases before the Supreme Court are often the last ones to be decided, and the focus on the court will be especially intense…
Variety
Museum of the Bible quietly replaces questioned artifact
The Museum of the Bible in Washington quietly replaced an artifact purported to be one of a handful of miniature Bibles that a NASA astronaut carried to the moon in 1971 after an expert questioned its authenticity.
National
Abortion, immigrants, LGBT rights top high court's new term
Abortion rights as well as protections for young immigrants and LGBT people top an election-year agenda for the Supreme Court. Its conservative majority will have ample opportunity to flex its muscle, testing Chief Justice John Roberts' attempts to keep the court clear of Washington partisan politics.
National
UMaine unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by fireworks
The University of Maine is unhappy with Kent State's investigation of a decision to cut short a tied women's field hockey game to make way for fireworks for a football game.