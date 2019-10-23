ROCHESTER, Minn. — An Olmsted County jury will resume deliberations in the retrial of a Rochester man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation over a traffic accident.
Alexander Weiss is being retried for second-degree murder in the death of Muhammed Rahim on Jan. 14, 2018. Weiss claimed self-defense, saying Rahim confronted him following the collision.
A jury could not reach a verdict in the first trial last May and a judge declared a mistrial.
KTTC-TV reports the jury deliberated about eight hours Tuesday and requested another look at bodycam video from one of the first officers on scene that day, as well surveillance video from a nearby apartment building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Jury resuming deliberations in Rochester murder trial
An Olmsted County jury will resume deliberations in the retrial of a Rochester man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a confrontation over a traffic accident.
National
The diplomat took notes. Then he told a story.
A secret cable. A disembodied voice. A coded threat.
National
Pennsylvania's gas politics churn as Trump embraces industry
For a second time in three months, President Donald Trump is headed to Pennsylvania to promote his support for the natural gas industry, making clear that he sees his pro-industry policies as a boost to his chances of winning the battleground state.
National
Key takeaways from ambassador's testimony on Ukraine
Maybe it was a quid pro quo after all.
National
Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list
After 34 years on the endangered species list, a tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly free of federal protection.