DALLAS — A jury has started its second day of deliberations in the trial of a white former Texas police officer charged with fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager leaving a house party.

Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after he shot into a moving car filled with five black teens, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in April 2017.

A Dallas County jury deliberated for eight hours Monday and resumed their work Tuesday.

Oliver testified last week that he decided to fire at the car when he saw it moving toward his partner. But his partner told jurors he didn't fear for his life.

Oliver is being tried on murder and aggravated assault charges. Prosecutors say the jury could also find him guilty of manslaughter.