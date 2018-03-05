LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury has found that a German man was sane six years ago when he torched cars and homes over several nights to avenge his mother's deportation.

The jury reached its verdict Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Harry Burkhart, 30, was previously convicted of nearly 50 arson counts for setting small blazes that spread fear in Los Angeles between Dec. 30, 2011 and Jan. 2, 2012.

Prosecutors say Burkhart threatened to "roast America" after his mother, Dorothee Burkhart, was ordered extradited to Germany to face fraud charges there.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the fires but damages were estimated to be more than $3 million.

Burkhart could face up to almost 90 years in prison when sentenced March 23.