CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A jury has found former Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen not guilty on rape charges.
News outlets report the jury returned its verdict Wednesday.
Authorities had filed multiple charges against Olsen, including three counts of felony second-degree forcible rape and communicating threats. Kevin Olsen is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.
The 23-year-old Olsen could have been sentenced to as many as 10 years in prison on each of the three rape charges. He was suspended from all athletic activities and kicked off the 49ers football team in September 2017.
Greg Olsen was in the courtroom when his brother's verdict was read.
