MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County jury has convicted a Marshall man of killing another man and hiding the body in a storage unit.
WMTV reports that 60-year-old Daniel Lieske has been found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Jesse Faber in January 2018. Lieske pleaded guilty earlier to hiding the body, but claimed the shooting was in self-defense.
Authorities say Lieske shot Faber during a fight inside Lieske's home in January 2018. Lieske then hid Faber's body in a storage unit in Rio.
Meichelle Goss, Lieske's girlfriend, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to hiding a corpse.
