COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Ohio State University football player has been acquitted of rape charges.
The Columbus Dispatch reports 25-year-old Bri'onte Dunn wept after the jury verdict was read Friday in a Columbus courtroom. He faced two counts of rape after a woman alleged Dunn forced her to have sex at her apartment last year.
Dunn testified Thursday that he routinely had casual but consensual sex with the woman, whom he'd met on a dating app.
The woman testified that she had broken up with Dunn and had only allowed him into her apartment that night so he could call Uber.
His attorney said Dunn refused to accept a plea deal.
Dunn was a backup running back for Ohio State from 2012 to 2015.
