BATESVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi jurors continue to deliberate in the case of a man accused of setting a woman on fire in 2014.

Jurors met for nearly five hours on Sunday and then resumed deliberations on Monday in the capital murder retrial of Quinton Tellis, accused in the burning death of Jessica Chambers.

Jurors couldn't reach a verdict in Tellis' first trial last year.

Panola County Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham is admonishing jurors to continue their discussions after jurors said on Monday they hadn't reached a verdict. Jurors are also reviewing surveillance video and phone records that prosecutors argued link Tellis to Chambers' death.

The case, tried in Batesville, went to jurors Sunday following six days of testimony.

Tellis faces another murder indictment in Louisiana in the death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe.