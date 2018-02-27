MILWAUKEE — Jurors resume deliberations in the trial of a suburban Milwaukee police officer charged with shooting a man in the back as she attempted to arrest him.

The jury in Milwaukee County will deliberate Tuesday on whether Brown Deer Officer Devon Kraemer is guilty of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, guilty of a lesser charge or not guilty.

Manuel Burnley Jr. was unarmed when Kraemer shot him in March 2016 after a disturbance on a county bus. Kraemer says she fired her gun because she and another officer were struggling to restrain Burnley when he moved his hand near his waistband. Burnley survived his gunshot wound.