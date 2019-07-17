DAVENPORT, Iowa — A jury is deliberating the case of a 13-year-old eastern Iowa student accused of trying to kill his social studies teacher.

Lawyers delivered their final arguments Tuesday in Davenport and the case went to the jury. Jurors are expected to resume deliberations Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say the boy pointed a loaded .22-caliber handgun at Dawn Spring in a North Scott Junior High School classroom in Eldridge on Aug. 31. It didn't fire when he pulled the trigger because the safety was engaged. The teacher and a guidance counselor grabbed the gun from him.

The boy, who was 12 at the time, is being tried as a youthful offender in adult court. He's charged with attempted murder and two weapons crimes.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.