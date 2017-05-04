After short deliberations, a Ramsey County jury found St. Paul police officer Michael P. Soucheray II not guilty of assault for allegedly punching a suicidal 14-year-old girl last year.

The jury reached its verdict about 1:45 p.m. They were presented the case about 11:40 a.m. Prosecutors argued during the three-day trial that Soucheray punched the girl out of anger, while Soucheray’s lawyers said it was an act of self-defense using a distraction technique that made minimal to no physical contact.

“I’m glad this is over with, and that I can go back to work for St. Paul,” Soucheray said after hugging and shaking hands with several supporters in the courtroom, including uniformed officers.

The police department said Thursday afternoon that Soucheray remains on paid administrative leave. Chief Todd Axtell issued a strongly worded statement about the actions squad video captured that night.

“As the city’s police chief, I am deeply disappointed by what the video shows,” Axtell said. “The officer’s actions do not in any way, shape or form reflect or align with our values, expectations or mission.

Axtell said the department will move forward with its own “internal process” regarding the incident.

“Now that the jury has made its decision, I will once again respond as swiftly as the law allows to ensure that our internal process addresses this matter properly,” Axtell said. “While state law prevents the department from discussing the details of the internal process at this time, I assure the people we serve that we will provide more information about this incident and any action the department takes once we are legally allowed to do so.”

Prosecutor Christopher Bates told jurors in closing arguments Thursday morning that Soucheray acted out of anger after the girl spat in his face, and that he later concocted the distraction defense.

Defense attorney Peter Wold said that his client acted in self-defense. Wold also used a derogatory term to compare the girl to people with severe mental disabilities.

“They probably gave her the best lesson she’s benefited from in a long time,” Wold said of the actions taken that night by Soucheray and his partner, officer Chris Rhoades. “They didn’t enable her to manipulate the situation.

“It was like that,” Wold said before snapping his fingers, “she turned into a good young woman … She said she was sorry. She gave up the manipulation.”

Soucheray, 39, was tried this week in Ramsey County District Court on one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault for allegedly punching the girl twice and grabbing her face while she was handcuffed in his squad.

Police were called to a shelter for sexually exploited girls, Brittany’s Place, on Dec. 1 because the girl had cut herself with a metal object, was suicidal and refused to agree to a “safety plan” that would have permitted her to stay. A staff member at the shelter testified that she wanted the girl transported to a hospital.

The jury of five women and one man received the case about 11:40 a.m. after hearing closing arguments.

Bates, an assistant Minneapolis city attorney handling the case to avoid conflicts of interest, told jurors that Soucheray’s testimony, in which he claimed to use a “startle flinch response” technique to distract the girl, was not credible. Soucheray testified Wednesday that he flung his arm toward the girl to startle her so she would stop spitting, and that he “may have brushed her cheek.”

Bates showed jurors a quote from Soucheray’s police report in which Soucheray wrote “ … out of natural reaction, I struck [the girl] in the face with my left hand …” and “ … pushed her head into the corner of the seat …”

Bates raised the question of why Soucheray didn’t instead write that the girl made allegations of being punched.

“A police report is supposed to be true,” Bates told jurors. “You don’t write lies in a police report. ”

Bates also played part of the squad video that showed Soucheray pulling the girl into the back seat. The girl, whose hands were handcuffed behind her and who had the seat belt draped across her chest, spat on him. Soucheray swung his arm at the girl’s face multiple times before his body shifted and blocked the view.

“Now you’re going to jail, you [expletive] [expletive],” Soucheray said in the video as the girl cried and screamed.

Spitting on an officer can be charged as felony assault. The Ramsey County attorney’s office reviewed the case presented against the girl, and declined to file charges.

Rhoades testified Wednesday that he was buckling the girl’s seat belt at the time, and did not witness the spitting or alleged punches.

“They want you to believe he made her flinch?” Bates asked jurors. “The video speaks for itself. There’s no bias there. Officer Soucheray struck her in anger. How do we know it’s anger? Because he called her a [expletive] [expletive] immediately after.”

Wold defended the “startle flinch response” technique in his closing arguments.

“He did make her flinch and turn her face,” Wold said. “That was the training.”

Soucheray’s hand got “close” to the girl, Wold said, adding that the video did not show physical contact between his hand and the girl’s face. The girl testified Tuesday that she was punched in the side of her face.

Soucheray had to act fast instead of backing out of the vehicle because saliva “can be deadly,” Wold said.

“He didn’t touch her, and if he did, he scraped her cheek,” Wold said. “It was a disgusting, dirty, bad situation, and Michael Soucheray used reasonable force.”

Wold argued that the girl’s mug shot did not appear to show any injury, and that her behavior toward shelter staff and the officers was an act.

“Every step, it was a manipulation that had worked for her and worked for her,” Wold told jurors. “It was a manipulation that came to a stop that night.”

An investigator testified Wednesday that the mug shot appeared to show some dried blood in the corner of the girl’s mouth, and a small cut in her lip. The shelter staff member, who witnessed the incident, also testified that she thought she saw blood in the girl’s mouth immediately after the alleged punch. The girl said she did not recall any blood.

Addressing the police report, Wold said that it “wasn’t well-written,” but that Soucheray was not misleading anyone, either.

Wold ended by trying to discredit the girl’s testimony. He recalled growing up in North Dakota, where his grandmother cared for troubled children with mental disabilities. Wold used an outdated, derogatory term to describe those children.

“I was reminded of that seeing [the girl],” he said. “She’s had a tragic life to this point, more than we can know … She doesn’t get a free pass under the law because life may have been unfair to her to this point.

“Michael Soucheray is a decent young man,” Wold said. “It’s really time this nightmare is over for him.”

Twitter: @ChaoStrib