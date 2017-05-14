Junior Uzebu, an offensive lineman from Alpharetta, Ga, announced Sunday that he is de-committing from the Gophers and reopening his recruitment.
The 6-6, 288-pound Uzebu is a consensus three-star recruit who also had reported offers from Maryland and West Virginia before committing to Minnesota last month.
"I would like to thank Minnesota for the offer and being very supportive of my recruiting process," Uzebu wrote on Twitter. "Minnesota is still One of my top Choices. However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I am de-committing from Minnesota and Re-Opening my Recruiting."
