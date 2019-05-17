‘Dear Evan Hansen’

May 28-June 9: This Broadway smash created a star in Tony-winning Ben Platt, and it’s not hard to see why. The title role is a showy one, with soul-baring song after soul-baring song and a huge emotional arc. A kid who suffers from a social anxiety disorder, Evan is attempting to fit in at high school when a series of misunderstandings makes him suddenly popular. Knowing that his popularity is built on lies and that he is hurting a family by hiding a secret, Evan and his mother try to figure out what to do, while singing neo-standards such as “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found.” (Orpheum Theatre, Mpls. $74-$249; hennepintheatretrust.org).

Chris Hewitt

‘Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists’

June 2-Aug. 18: Ladies come first in this exhibition of 80 indigenous female artists from the U.S. and Canada. More than 115 works of textiles, ceramics, photography, jewelry, painting and more will be on display, by women from dozens of tribes (Akwesasne Mohawk, Pomo, Ponca, Dakota, Haida, Ho Chunk/Winnebago, etc.). The show is organized by Jill Ahlberg Yohe, the Art Institute’s associate curator of Native American Art, with an advisory committee of more than 20 native women artists and scholars. It is sponsored by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. (Minneapolis Institute of Art, artsmia.org.)

Alicia Eler

Billie Eilish performed at the Coachella festival in April.

Billie Eilish

June 8: If this were the 1970s, parents would be burning Billie Eilish’s album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” in piles. The Los Angeles singer/rapper is clearly possessed of some kind of spirit that’s taken her bad schoolgirl vibe from basement rave to sold-out headliner. There may be no tickets left to Eilish’s show at the Armory, but it will certainly be a highlight of the summer for the witchy 17-year-old electropop star. Eilish is the future, and the future is dark, but at least you can dance to it. (The Armory, Mpls. Sold out, armorymn.com.)

Jerard Fagerberg

Vampire Weekend

June 9: Yacht rock sails again when Vampire Weekend returns on its “Father of the Bride” tour. It’s been six long years since the quirky Brooklyn indie-rock band’s lauded “Modern Vampires of the City.” “Father” is their first record without songwriter, producer and keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij, but lead singles “2021” and “Harmony Hall” have shown that Ezra Koenig and the remaining members still have plenty of fun-loving jangles to shake out. (The Armory, Mpls. Limited availability, ticket­master.com.)

J.F.

Northern Spark

June 14: Since 2011, Northern Spark has brought wonder, whimsy and magic to the Twin Cities. It’s a full night of mesmerizing projections, unexpected collaborations, interactive installations and a mood of discovery and connection. Taking place this year in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and Minneapolis’ American Indian Cultural Corridor (and the Commons), the art fest will highlight the resilience of those communities. The Creative City Challenge, “Radical Playground” by Candida Gonzalez and Mary Anne Quiroz, includes dream creatures from the Caribbean, Mexico, Pacific islands and the indigenous cultures of Minnesota. (9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free, northernspark.org.)

Sheila Regan

Midsommar

June 15: Grab that flower crown as the midsommarstång (midsummer pole) is raised at the Amerian Swedish Institute. Dance in a ring and sing traditional Swedish midsummer tunes. The fun continues all day with Scandinavian folk music including Danish duo Teho. A pop-up shop will sell European footwear like Swedish clogs, tennis shoes and slippers. Kids can occupy themselves with storytime and the Midsommar seek-and-find game. (American Swedish Institute, Mpls. $6-$12 museum admission; asimn.org.)

Melissa Walker

Hugh Jackman

June 22: Jackman is the consummate leading man, but is he charming enough to hold the attention of the 20,000-seat Xcel Energy Center? The Australian heartthrob and Tony-winning multitalent is mounting the four-month international “The Man. The Music. The Show” tour to test his mettle as a genuine arena star. Inspired by the success of the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” Jackman’s one-man show also cobbles together songs from the actor’s turns in “Oklahoma!,” “The Boy From Oz” and “Les Misérables.” (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $86.50-$844; ticketmaster.com).

J.F.

Rock the Garden

Allianz Field will be a hotbed of soccer activity this summer, from Loons games to the Gold Cup.

June 29: Once again, a couple of mainstays from 89.3 the Current’s playlist will top off the Walker Art Center’s rocking garden party: the National and Courtney Barnett. It’ll be the poetic and dramatic Cincinnati band’s first show in town in six years and the sardonic Australian rocker’s second RTG set in four years. They’ll be joined by Los Angeles punk legends X, evocative South Carolina singer/songwriter Adia Victoria, New Zealand pop-punk trio the Beths and locals Bad Bad Hats, Dem Atlas and Heart Bones with Har Mar Superstar. (Walker Art Center grounds, Mpls. $74-$300; rockthegardenfestival.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Roots

June 30: Casinos are by and large the domain of classic rockers. Why can’t they be for classic rappers, too? The groundbreaking Philadelphia hip-hop band is taking advantage of the summer break from its day gig, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” for a nighttime jam at Minnesota’s biggest gambling joint. Questlove’s and Black Thought’s last local headlining set was at First Avenue way back in 2009, and let’s hope this one is similarly a nonstop two-hour throwdown reminding fans they don’t just play a band on TV. (Mystic Lake Showroom, Prior Lake. $49-$84, ticketmaster.com.)

C.R.

Minnesota United & FIFA Women’s World Cup

It’s soccer heaven this summer with a brand-new MLS stadium in St. Paul and the FIFA Women’s World Cup on TV. Allianz Field is a fantastic new addition to Minnesota sports, with an intimate feel and chic design. Besides Loons games all summer, Allianz will also host a sold-out Gold Cup game (June 18) and a friendly match between the Loons and England’s Aston Villa F.C. (July 17). Meanwhile, the Women’s World Cup starts on June 7 in France. Head to the Crooked Pint in Minneapolis, where U.S. team supporters the American Outlaws host their watch parties. The Black Hart of Saint Paul is another solid watching spot, as well as your go-to post-Loons, LGBTQ-friendly bar.

S.R.