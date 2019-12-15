"Jumanji: The Next Level" put "Frozen 2" on ice in second place with movie audiences, while "Richard Jewell" opened with one of the worst box office debuts ever for director Clint Eastwood.

The Sony film starring Dwayne Johnson brought in $60.1 million in the U.S. and Canada to break a three-day record for a comedy in December for Sony. The sequel is a followup to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which grossed $962 million worldwide.

A week before it opened in North America, "The Next Level" debuted in 18 countries, where it made $52.5 million. The film was Kevin Hart's first release since the actor-comedian suffered a back injury after his vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed.

"Richard Jewell" placed No. 4, bringing in $5 million. The film took aim at the media and investigators for what some saw as a rush to judgment after the 1996 Olympics bombing.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "Jumanji: The Next Level," $60.1 million.

2. "Frozen 2," $19.1 million.

3. "Knives Out," $9.2 million.

4. "Richard Jewell," $5 million.

5. "Black Christmas," $4.42 million.

6. "Ford v Ferrari," $4.1 million.

7. "Queen & Slim," $3.6 million.

8. "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," $3.3 million.

9. "Dark Waters," $2 million.

10. "21 Bridges," $1.1 million.

associated press