July 4th kicked off with parades across the Twin Cities before ending with a bang Thursday night.

Catch a glimpse of some of the festivities in the St. Anthony Park area of St. Paul, which held its annual 4th in the Park parade.

A number of fireworks displays are planned across the Twin Cities area, most notably the Red, White and Boom! show along the downtown Minneapolis riverfront. If you're looking for the available options, check out the choices here.