Julius Campbell Jr., a former Virginia high school football star depicted in the movie "Remember the Titans," has died at age 65.

The Washington Post reports Campbell died Jan. 25 of organ failure. Cathy Campbell confirmed her husband's death to the newspaper, calling him a "kind, compassionate human being."

After Alexandria high schools integrated, upperclassmen attended T. C. Williams High School in 1971. The movie portrayed the Titans' success that season amid the city's racial tensions, as they won the Virginia AAA state championship.

Coach Herman Boone says Campbell helped persuade teammates who never spoke to kids from another race to talk with each other.

Campbell went to Ferrum Junior College, but an injury ended his athletic career. He worked for animal control departments in Maryland and Virginia.