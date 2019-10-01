Julia Brennan, founder of Caring for Textiles, joined staff writer Jura Koncius for the Washington Post's Home Front online chat. Here is an edited excerpt.

Q: Is the delicate cycle on washing machines too rough for heirloom linens? Should you always hand-wash, and do you have a favorite cleaner or soap to use?

A: All machines are too rigorous on heirlooms, delicate items and special textiles or garments. Hand-washing can be controlled and treats textiles gently. Use a gentle detergent without brighteners, bleaches, enzymes, boosters, etc. Often a surfactant called Orvus is used in these detergents. It is pretty mild and works well.

Q: I have some very old lace table runners that have yellowed. Is there any method to safely whiten lace to its original color?

A: Cloth, lace and linens yellow and discolor with age. These stains and discolorations are sort of like "age spots." Some we just have to learn to live with. Any colored embroidery or other embellishment could bleed during cleaning. The discoloration may also indicate that the fabric/fibers are weakened, and therefore any cleaning needs to be done carefully. Don't use bleaches, harsh chemicals or washing machines. Try a simple flat wet cleaning with mild detergent, then dry the item flat in sunshine for no more than 30 to 40 minutes. Sun does weaken fibers, but a short exposure will help brighten the wet linen.

Q: I have a very lightweight, sheer silk American flag with no hem. It was my father's and is probably from World War II. What's the best way to preserve or display it? It's currently rolled in a tube.

A: The flag could be mounted and framed and would look stunning. Or it can be safely stored in an archival cardboard flag storage box. If it is not too large, it can be rolled in a tube for long-term storage.

Q: I have three quilts made by my great-grandmother circa 1920 and 1930. How do I clean and store them?

A: Quilts are tricky because there are so many different materials and colors, stitching methods, and battings. I do not recommend trying to clean the quilts yourself. You can certainly vacuum them front and back carefully with a gentle-suction vacuum and/or shake them gently outside, then air them in a shady location for a couple of hours. This is what our great-grandmothers and grandmothers did. For storage, try to place them in a clean, dry, cool location in your home. If you are using a trunk, chest or drawers, line it with cotton sheets to prevent wood acids from discoloring the quilts. Fold them gently and pad out the folds as best you can with acid-free tissue. Or store them in acid-free boxes, available from various archival and conservation supply companies such as University Products and Gaylord. Check the stored quilts once or twice a year, especially during seasonal changes, for excessive moisture or insects.

Q: How can I preserve my 1960s jeans?

A: Don't wash them. Keep them out of the light and safely wrapped, and take them out only occasionally. Love them and wear them gently.