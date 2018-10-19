RICHMOND, Va. — Federal judges have appointed a special expert to help redraw Virginia's state legislative districts for future elections.
A three-judge panel appointed Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, on Thursday. The judges indicated they want a new map in place by March 28, 2019.
A federal court ruled this summer that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by the end of this month.
That's unlikely to happen. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said the court is best positioned to draw a new map, and vowed to veto Republican-drawn maps.
Grofman was picked by judges in 2015 to help redraw the state's congressional districts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.