CHICAGO — A judge in R. Kelly's Illinois sexual assault case has refused to give $100,000 in bail money back to a Kelly friend who paid it in February to secure the singer's release from county jail.
The judge says papers that restauranteur Valencia Love signed clearly indicated she could lose the money.
Love's lawyer said in court Tuesday that she didn't know when she paid 10% of a $1 million bond that Kelly would be charged federally and land in federal jail.
John Collins said Love now fears losing all the money as charges against Kelly stack up.
But Judge Lawrence Flood read sections of papers Love signed warning the bond money could be used for Kelly's legal fees and that she may never see it again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Two hospitalized after stabbing, hammer attack in 'exceptionally chaotic' scene at Mpls. home
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Saving pets: Program lends hand to low-income animal owners
Of all the animals peering sadly through the cage bars of shelters across the country, 25% of them once had an owner who gave them up for one reason or another, according to national statistics.
Variety
California store paying $1.2M to settle sex-assault claims
A Northern California store as agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle claims that a supervisor sexually assaulted employees in a walk-in freezer.
National
Sackler money complicates donation policies for museums
Ask the CEO and president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art whether he's accepting money from the Sacklers, the billionaire dynasty notorious for its ties to the drug company Purdue Pharma, and the answer is somewhat complicated.
National
Trump says he will do 'something' about homelessness
President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force.
National
California Democratic donor charged with running drug house
A West Hollywood man who made prominent donations to the Democratic Party was charged Tuesday with running a drug house where two men died of overdoses.