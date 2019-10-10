LA CROSSE, Wis. — A judge in La Crosse County has refused to reduce bond for a man accused of shooting a police officer.
Thirty-four-year-old Allen Kruk asked the judge Wednesday to lower his $50,000 cash bond to allow him to spend time with his child before he goes to prison. The La Crosse Tribune says Kruk is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, property theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
Both Kruk and La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling were shot during an altercation in August. Darling was struck in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his armored vest.
Kruk faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.
