DENVER — A judge has rejected a request to bar the public from a wildlife refuge in Colorado that was once part of a nuclear weapons plant.
The judge on Thursday refused to issue an order that would have kept Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge west of Denver off-limits while the courts hear a lawsuit claiming the government hasn't studied public safety closely enough.
The lawsuit, filed by environmental and community activists, is pending.
Rocky Flats was the site of a government plant that manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs from 1952 until 1989.
The area where plutonium was processed underwent a $7 billion cleanup but remains closed to the public. A buffer zone surrounding the manufacturing site was turned into a refuge.
The government plans to open some trails in September.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.