MINOCQUA, Wis. — A judge will decide whether a Minocqua man killed his wife 36 years ago.
Robin Mendez waived his right to a jury trial in Oneida County Circuit Court Monday. WJFW-TV reports Barbara Mendez was killed in April 1982 at the Park City Credit Union building in Minocqua, where she worked.
The case went unsolved until his two daughters came forward and told police their father had manipulated them into providing an alibi for him.
The trial before a judge is scheduled for April.
