RICHMOND, Va. — Two dozen white nationalists accused of violating civil rights laws during a deadly 2017 rally in Virginia have been ordered to turn over their electronic devices so the contents can be used as evidence at their trial.

On Tuesday, a magistrate judge granted a request by lawyers for people hurt when a car plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman.

The order requires the defendants to allow imaging of their computers, cellphones and social media accounts and to turn over copies of communications related to the Charlottesville demonstrations.

Some of the white nationalists also have been ordered to sign consent forms allowing the social media platform Discord to produce their communications leading up to the rally.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately return calls seeking comment.