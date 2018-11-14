NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A judge says the man charged with killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House is liable in a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by a victim's mother.
News outlets report a Davidson County Circuit Court judge last week found 29-year-old Travis Reinking liable for the death of 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva. Reinking is accused of fatally shooting DaSilva and three others at the Nashville restaurant April 22.
Shaundelle Brooks' attorney, Daniel Horwitz, says in a statement Brooks appreciates Reinking was found liable in her son's death.
Reinking's father, Jeffrey Reinking, is also a defendant. The lawsuit says he gave guns to his son despite law enforcement's instructions.
The judge hasn't ruled on Jeffrey Reinking's liability, but decided a jury trial should determine the damages his son owes DaSilva's family.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.