3M Co., the Maplewood-based manufacturer with a large health care products division, declared legal victory Thursday after a federal judge dismissed lawsuits from more than 5,000 plaintiffs who said 3M's Bair Hugger patient-warming device caused their post-surgical infections.

"There is no legitimate scientific support for the plaintiffs' theory," Dr. Todd Fruchterman, general manager at 3M medical solutions business, said in a news release. "We want physicians and patients to understand that the practice of patient warming is supported by leading health care institutions, professional societies and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

The Bair Hugger is used in more than 80% of U.S. hospitals. It includes a mechanical unit that blows warm air and an array of inflatable plastic "blankets" that are draped over a patient before, during and after surgery and filled with warm air. The goal is to keep the patient's body from entering hypothermia during surgery, which causes vessels to constrict and can delay healing.

The plaintiffs, many of whom first heard about the legal theory from ads on cable television, alleged that the device could actually cause infections in several ways. The blower could be colonized with bacteria, they said; it could suck bacteria-laden particles from the operating room floor and deposit them in the air over a surgical wound; and it could disrupt the normal ceiling-to-floor airflow in an operating room that is designed to remove the skin particles that all patients and doctors shed during surgeries.

However, a federal judge in Minneapolis ruled that none of the plaintiffs' experts could prove these theories.

"The federal court granted 3M's request to exclude the plaintiffs' general causation experts, leaving the plaintiffs with no scientific support for their claims," 3M's statement said. "The court previously had agreed to allow the plaintiffs' experts to testify in court. After those experts testified in the first Bair Hugger system trial in 2018 and after the publication of a new study on surgical site infections, 3M asked the court to revisit its earlier decision."

An in-depth look at the role of controversial Twin Cities anesthesiologist and inventor Dr. Scott Augustine in the ongoing public-health debate over patient-warming devices used in joint surgery. Augustine invented 3M's Bair Hugger warming device, but he now says it's not safe for joint surgery. More than 5,000 people allege in lawsuits that their joint infections were caused by the defects publicized by Augustine. But Augustine has a checkered history, having been charged with health care fraud in the past and currently serving as the seller of a new patient-warming device that competes with the Bair Hugger. 3M says that neither Augustine, nor any study he's affiliated with even indirectly, can be trusted to give the truth. They say their device cuts down on risks, rather than increases them. The Bair Hugger is used in most U.S. surgeries today, including thousands of surgeries in Minnesota every year.

This is a developing story.