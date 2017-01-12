A judge on Thursday dropped murder, manslaughter, child neglect and child endangerment charges against the only man being held in connection with the fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy in north Minneapolis on July 8.

The Hennepin County attorney’s office accused Melvonte Peterson, 25, of being responsible for his stepson’s death after he was driving his children in his van and returned fire against another driver. The gunfire killed Le’Vonte King Jason Jones and wounded Peterson’s 15-month-old daughter.

Hennepin District Judge Regina Chu wrote that the prosecutor’s theory was that Peterson was out looking for a gunfight and exposed his children to harm.

But Chu wrote that holding Peterson responsible for his son’s death “defies common sense.”

“Simply stated, the death and injury of Defendants was caused by an adverse third person,” she wrote.

Police arrested another person in connection with the shooting on July 20, but a few days later the Hennepin County Attorney’s office announced that charges would be deferred due to “insufficient evidence.”