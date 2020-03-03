Minneapolis and St. Paul cannot force landlords to give new tenants city-approved documents instructing them how to register to vote, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright ruled that the requirements, passed as part of an effort to boost voter registration, violate the landlords’ First Amendment rights because they force them to convey the cities’ messages.

While Wright called the cities’ goals of boosting voter turnout “laudable,” she said the cities cannot force private citizens to convey their messages.

The city of Minneapolis “is evaluating options for an appeal,” according to spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

The city enacted an ordinance in 2016 requiring landlords to provide voter registration information “in a manner approved by the city” to tenants who are 18 or older, as a condition for keeping their rental license.

Two years later, the city of St. Paul passed a similar measure requiring landlords to give tenants who are old enough to vote “voter registration information identified by the city clerk.”

Both cities said they hoped the requirements would help reduce disparities in voter turnout.

The nonprofit Minnesota Voters Alliance and several of its landlord members filed a suit in 2019 seeking to have the ordinances struck down on the grounds that they violated the landlords’ right not to speak.

Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the alliance, said Tuesday that they were pleased with the judge’s ruling. The cities “have to do better than this by their landlords,” he said. “It’s embarrassing.”

Kaardal said his clients agree that it is important to increase voter turnout, but don’t feel that they should be required to pass along the cities’ messages.

“When the government can speak directly to voters to get them to register, then we don’t need the government compelling other people to speak to those people to register,” Kaardal said. “When the government can speak directly to those people, the government should.”

The city of St. Paul did not immediately comment. Kaardal said he expects them to appeal and that his clients will continue to make their case.

Some of them, he said, are “in for the long haul.”

This story is developing and will be updated.