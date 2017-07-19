A Ramsey County judge on Wednesday struck down Gov. Mark Dayton’s veto of the state Legislature’s budget.

“(T)he court holds that Governor Dayton improperly used his line-item veto authority to gain a repeal or modification of unrelated policy legislation by effectively eliminating a coequal branch of government,” Judge John Guthmann wrote in his order, adding that what Dayton did “offended the Separation of Powers clause of the Minnesota Constitution.”

The ruling is a major blow against the DFL governor’s attempt to force Republican legislative leaders to renegotiate certain aspects of the state budget finalized in May, particularly some tax cuts that Dayton says are excessive.

Dayton was in the middle of an unrelated news conference at the Capitol when word of Guthmann’s ruling started to spread. Asked to comment, Dayton said he needed to see the order first.

Dayton had previously suggested that were he not to prevail in district court, that he would appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Republican legislative leaders were quick to celebrate the ruling. “Pretty good day for Minnesotans!” House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, tweeted shortly after the judge’s ruling was made public. Daudt quickly called a Capitol news conference to respond further.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said Dayton should not appeal.

“The governor should accept this verdict and allow the people of Minnesota to move on, instead of continuing to waste taxpayer dollars on expensive litigation,” Gazelka said.