NEW YORK — A New York judge has set May 24 for the next court appearance by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as he fights to limit what criminal prosecutors can see from raids on his home and office.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood set the date Friday.
The April 9 raids enraged Trump, who called them an "attack on the country."
Prosecutors have disclosed that they're looking for evidence of fraud as they conduct a criminal investigation. Cohen's lawyers have declined comment outside court after conferences.
The judge said Monday she may assign a neutral lawyer called a "special master" to help decide what is subject to attorney-client privilege.
