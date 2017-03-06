A judge on Monday set bail at $40,000 for Diamond Reynolds, who live-streamed the aftermath of her boyfriend Philando Castile’s fatal encounter with police last year and is now charged in an unrelated assault case.

“I do have public safety concerns,” Ramsey County District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. said before he announced his bail decision, calling the charges “very serious allegations.”

Reynolds, 27, of West St. Paul, is charged with second- and third-degree assault for her alleged role in a hammer attack last week. She is charged and appeared in Ramsey County District Court, but the case is being handled by the Washington County attorney’s office to avoid a conflict of interest with Ramsey County’s criminal case against the St. Anthony police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, who killed Castile during a traffic stop.

Gilligan also offered Reynolds a second option of $20,000 bail with conditions that she have no contact with the victim or the two other women who allegedly helped her in the assault.

Before Gilligan’s decision, Reynolds’ attorney, Karlowba Adams Powell, argued that she be released with no bail on her own recognizance or in the care of her mother.

Adams Powell said that Reynolds’ 5-year-old daughter was undergoing “significant” therapy after witnessing Castile’s shooting on July 6, and that Reynolds needed to be present for the sessions since her daughter is a minor.

Reynolds has no prior felony convictions and no history of violent crimes, she argued.

Adams Powell waived a reading in court of the criminal complaint filed against Reynolds last week. According to the complaint: Reynolds and Chnika Blair, 18, confronted the victim on Feb. 28 in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane. The two women “jumped” the victim, with Reynolds allegedly wielding a hammer.

Dyamond Richardson, 25, pulled up to the scene in another vehicle and allegedly sprayed the victim with “bear mace.”

Richardson was apparently upset with the victim’s friend, who allegedly picked a fight with Richardson last month. Reynolds alleged that the same friend had damaged Reynolds’ vehicle, the charges said.

Blair and Richardson are also charged in the case.

Assistant Washington County Attorney Siv Yurichuk asked Monday for $40,000 bail with no conditions for Reynolds, or, $25,000 bail with conditions that Reynolds have no contact with the victim, Blair or Richardson.

Yurichuk argued that the planning that went into the attack and its nature presented a public safety concern.

“It happened in broad daylight,” she said, adding that although only three women were charged in the case, two cars with 7 to 8 people pulled up to the victim.

“She’s innocent until proven guilty,” Adams Powell argued in response. “Her record speaks for itself.”

Adams Powell said that Reynolds would not be a flight risk if she was released. She asked that the judge consider no more than $500 for bail.

Gilligan acknowledged that Reynolds has no history of violent crime, but noted that the nature of the allegations hurt her bail evaluation.

Reynolds’ mother and several supporters left court Monday with no comment.

“We’re gonna work on it,” Adams Powell said of bailing Reynolds out of jail.

Adams Powell said that Reynolds will eventually plead not guilty to the charges. She is due back in court on April 3.

