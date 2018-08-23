ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida judge has decided not to reduce the bail of a white man charged with manslaughter in the death of an unarmed black man in a store parking lot.
Pinellas County Judge Joseph Bulone ruled Thursday that the $100,000 bail amount for Michael Drejka should stand. He said it's a reasonable amount, since Drejka faces anywhere from 11 to 30 years in prison if convicted.
The 48-year-old Drejka said he shot 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in self-defense in an encounter that has revived debate over Florida's "stand-your-ground" law.
Surveillance video shows Drejka confronting McGlockton's family for parking in a handicapped spot. McGlockton then left the store and shoved Drejka to the pavement. Drejka then pulled a handgun and fired as McGlockton backed away.
