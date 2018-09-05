A Hennepin County judge denied a request by attorneys for ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor to file a motion to suppress his medical records under seal in his upcoming trial for the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, saying it does not meet the threshold to keep the request out of the public eye.

Last month, defense attorneys for Noor moved privately in judge Kathryn Quaintance’s chambers to keep the motion confidential, arguing that it is necessary “to protect information that he believes is confidential and medically privileged.” The motion itself argued that the results of the former Minneapolis police officer’s psychological evaluations should not be used in his upcoming murder trial because their release violated patient privacy protections.

But Quaintance on Wednesday denied the request to file under seal, writing that state criminal law “sets an extremely high standard for closing proceedings.”

“The parties agreed that litigating this issue could result in prejudice to either side,” she wrote. “That is not enough to justify a closed courtroom, nor a pre-emptory sealing of unfiled and unadmitted documents.”

Noor is facing trial for third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Damond. He is the first Minnesota police officer in recent memory to be charged with murder for an on-duty killing. He was fired from the department the same day that the charges against him were announced.

In question in the most recent filing are a pair of search warrants filed last fall for access to the unredacted personnel files and medical records of Noor, and his partner that night, Matthew Harrity.

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Defense attorneys want charges dismissed against a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed the Australian woman last year. Attorneys for ex-officer Mohamed Noor argue in motions filed Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, that the charges should be dismissed because of prosecutorial misconduct and lack of probable cause. (Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP, File)

In a sworn affidavit, a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigator wrote that the records “may assist with the investigation.” The warrant sought access to “any remaining data maintained by the City of Minneapolis for these officers,” including “medical files that contain pre-employment psychological exams, the unredacted personnel files, and the pre-employment background investigations.”

Because the officers’ personnel files are protected under the state’s data practices law, a warrant was needed to obtain them.

Noor’s attorneys, Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold, argued that his records should not be used in his criminal case, arguing that to do so violated their client’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures. Since Noor had signed “limited waiver” granting their release during the hiring process, but did not authorize their use “for any other purpose,” the records should not be admissible in court, they argued.

“The physician-patient privilege prohibits disclosure of medical records to any third party without patient consent — even pursuant to a search warrant,” the motion read. They also asked the court to seal the motion, citing privacy considerations.

But in rejecting their argument, Quaintance wrote that “embarrassing and private records are routinely admitted to court proceedings open to the public” and that there was no legal precedent to justify the motion’s sealing.

Noor is charged with shooting Damond, 40, after responding to her 911 call about a possible rape near her south Minneapolis home Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman filed criminal charges in March, alleging the shooting showed evidence of “a depraved mind” and “culpable negligence” when he fired the fatal shot from inside his police SUV. He hasn’t talked with state investigators, and he declined to answer questions when he appeared before the grand jury. The case drew worldwide interest, from the Twin Cities to Damond’s native Australia, whose prime minister called her death “shocking” and “inexplicable.” It also led to the ouster of the city’s former police chief and a range of reforms for the department, including the overhaul of its body camera policy.

Harrity, Noor’s partner, remains the subject of an internal investigation looking into possible policy violations from the night of the shooting. But police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday that the investigation was put on temporary hold, at the request of the county attorney’s office.

“There will not be a conclusion of until we’re done with the criminal case,” he said, referring further questions to the city’s Human Resources department.

The defense has previously said that Noor would plead not guilty to both charges, arguing that he was acting in self-defense and used “reasonable force” when he shot Damond.

Last month, the defense filed motions seeking dismissal of the charges against him, arguing that Noor’s attempts to resuscitate Damond after shooting her prove that he wasn’t “depraved,” as prosecutors allege. They also questioned whether the former officer could receive a fair trial because of massive publicity surrounding the case, singling out Freeman’s comments to a group of activists last December lamenting the lack of evidence in the case.

Prosecutors have yet to file formal responses to the motions, which will be considered at a Sept. 27 hearing in Quaintance’s courtroom. No trial date has been set.

Police union President Lt. Bob Kroll this week confirmed that the union filed a formal appeal months ago to overturn Noor’s firing, citing the lack of due process in his case. But, he added, both sides had agreed to table the appeal until Noor’s criminal case is decided.

“If he’s not convicted, I don’t know how they’ll be able to uphold the termination,” Kroll said. “There were no interviews done, there was no (due process) hearing, nothing, so basically there was the criminal complaint and that’s it.”

Noor is also the subject of two lawsuits wending through federal court, including a $50 million wrongful death suit filed by Damond’s family, alleging that Noor and Harrity conspired to cover up evidence by not turning on their body cameras during the encounter. Legal experts have said that the Damond suit could produce a record payout.