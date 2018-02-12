A federal magistrate judge recommended Monday that the 19-year-old Minneapolis woman accused of trying to join Al-Qaida before setting a string of on-campus fires at St. Catherine University last month stay in federal custody, but expressed concerns over whether detention would continue her “self-radicalization.”

Tnuza Jamal Hassan returned to federal court in St. Paul on Monday, days after prosecutors said that Hassan’s family twice reported her missing in the past five months — including after she allegedly made it as far as Dubai last fall while trying to travel to Kabul.

On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Winter described Hassan as a young woman determined to make it to Afghanistan and who expressed a preference for Al-Qaida over the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria because the former was “trying to create the true caliphate.”

But “for a lack of a visa,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Winter wrote in a memorandum last week, Hassan “may well be in the ranks of [Al-Qaida] at the moment.” Winter asked Magistrate Judge Steven Rau to also consider possible harm to civilians in Afghanistan if Hassan were able to achieve “her ambition of traveling to Afghanistan or elsewhere and joining” Al-Qaida. Winter argued that no evidence about strong family ties in Minnesota or lack of criminal history “could overcome the nature and seriousness of the offense charged and the risk of harm that could result if the defendant were to reach Afghanistan.”

After 45 minutes in court on Monday, Rau agreed that Hassan posed enough of a flight and public safety risk to stay detained in Sherburne County as the prosecution proceeded. Rau left open the possibility that he could release Hassan to her family under house arrest, pending new information, and struggled over the question of whether remaining in custody would actually hurt her chances at rehabilitation.

Rau asked whether detention would “continue, emphasize or encourage” Hassan’s self-radicalization, which Winter earlier described as evidenced by web searches for travel to Afghanistan and lectures from radical scholars found on a laptop searched by the FBI.

A federal grand jury last week indicted Hassan on charges including attempting to provide support to Al-Qaida, lying to FBI agents and arson — weeks after her Jan. 17 arrest on the campus of her former school. She was first charged with first-degree arson by Ramsey County prosecutors, but Hassan’s state charges will effectively be on hold pending the outcome of the more serious federal case. On Monday, Hassan entered not guilty pleas to the new federal charges.

Robert Sicoli, Hassan’s attorney, said Monday that Hassan made no contact with anyone in Afghanistan when she attempted to travel in September 2017 and argued that her travel plans, and subsequent fires set last month were “unsophisticated.”

According to a memorandum Winter filed Friday in support of detention, Hassan’s family again reported her missing about a week before she set about nine fires on the campus of her former school. Winter wrote that authorities refused to allow Hassan to board a Dec. 29 flight to Ethiopia with her mother, who was not denied travel but chose not to board after her daughter was turned away. According to Winter, Hassan had multiple “original identification documents that belonged to her older sister” in her carry-on luggage and she also packed a cold-weather jacket and winter boots.

Hassan’s mother and sister both attended Monday’s hearing in St. Paul, and turned over her passport to U.S. marshals. Both declined to speak with reporters while leaving the courthouse.

After running away from her mother’s Minneapolis home, Hassan allegedly hid out on the St. Catherine University campus before setting fires she later admitted “were acts of jihad in retaliation for the alleged misconduct of U.S. military forces in Muslim lands,” Winter wrote.

“[Hassan] has also bluntly stated that she hoped her actions would kill innocent people,” Winter wrote, later emphasizing that 33 children were present at a day care center in one of the buildings Hassan tried to burn. “Finally, she has admitted that if released from custody but not allowed to leave the U.S., she has the ‘right’ to wage violent jihad here in America.”

Hassan also allegedly wrote a “recruitment letter” to classmates in March 2017 urging them to follow her in joining Al-Qaida, the Taliban or Al-Shabab — groups she singled out as “legitimate jihad” groups fighting to implement sharia law, Winter wrote.

Hassan allegedly eventually admitted to writing the letter but Winter said she first “repeatedly denied any involvement and went so far as to suggest to the agents that the person who wrote the recruitment letter was motivated to make the three females who received the letter ‘look bad’ because of their religious faith.”

Hassan appeared calm and spoke softly on Monday when asked questions by Rau. She wore a white cloth burqa that covered all but her eyes. Sicoli addressed an incident from last week when she resisted federal agents attempting to move her from Ramsey County jail for her first federal appearance. Sicoli said Hassan was upset when a male agent attempted to remove her burqa and said that no further incidents have occurred.