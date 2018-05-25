BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge who engaged in sexual acts with a social worker in his courthouse chambers has resigned.
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Judicial Court says Judge Thomas Estes submitted his letter of resignation on Friday, one day after he was suspended indefinitely by the court.
The letter, addressed to the chief justice of the state's district court system, said the resignation will be effective on June 15.
Estes wrote he was grateful to have had the chance to serve as a judge, and was leaving with "great sadness."
Estes could have been subject to removal proceedings by the state Legislature had he sought to continue serving.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
'Everybody plays games': How Trump seesaws on major deals
From "Little Rocket Man" to the scheduling of a historic peace summit and back again, President Donald Trump's dizzying back-and-forth on North Korea is par for the course for a president who likes to keep his audience guessing. As Trump himself said Friday, "Everybody plays games."
National
Latest: Richmond police release footage of fatal shooting
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a man by Richmond police (all times local):
National
Forensic expert says only 'benign' photos on Greitens' phone
An expert who analyzed Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cellphone says he found traces of three photos from the day Greitens initiated a sexual encounter with a woman, but all three were "benign."
National
For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an 8.5 percent raise last year, bringing the median pay package for CEOs to $11.7 million. Across the S&P 500, compensation for CEOs is often hundreds of times higher than typical workers.
National
Judge quits after suspension for courthouse affair
A Massachusetts judge who engaged in sexual acts with a social worker in his courthouse chambers has resigned.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.