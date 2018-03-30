NEW YORK — A federal judge says a Philadelphia mob boss will plead guilty rather face a retrial in his New York City racketeering case.
The judge said in a filing this week the government and lawyers for Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino had notified him they've reached a plea deal. The terms were not disclosed.
Prosecutors and Merlino's lawyer declined comment Friday.
The government had accused Merlino of profiting from gambling and health insurance schemes run by East Coast organized crime families. Merlino has insisted he retired from the mob after serving a lengthy prison term in another case. A trial ended with a hung jury in February.
Merlino is due back in court April 27.
